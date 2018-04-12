Bodycote (BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 830

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 840 ($11.87) to GBX 830 ($11.73) in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOY. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($12.01) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. N+1 Singer boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 995 ($14.06) to GBX 1,105 ($15.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($13.07) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.84) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 993.46 ($14.04).

Shares of BOY stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 900 ($12.72). 281,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 728.50 ($10.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,043 ($14.74). The firm has a market cap of $1,780.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.20 ($0.67) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Bodycote had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of £690.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Anne Quinn acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 932 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £83,880 ($118,558.30).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bodycote (BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 830” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bodycote-boy-price-target-cut-to-gbx-830-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.