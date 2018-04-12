Boeing (BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. They presently have a $388.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research set a $203.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.47.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60. The firm has a market cap of $197,044.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,613,000 after buying an additional 407,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,710,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

