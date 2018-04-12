Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,198 Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,044.20, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a 1-year low of $175.47 and a 1-year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale set a $373.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $443.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Boeing from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.47.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

