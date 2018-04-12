Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boise Cascade earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.1890557123487 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,119. The company has a market cap of $1,553.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $257,422.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,087.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

