Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 38,600 Shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.66% of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOJA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 59.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOJA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOJA opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.90, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

