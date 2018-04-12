Bolivarcoin Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $209,839.00 and $310.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000647 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00032237 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 165% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 9,800,250 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

