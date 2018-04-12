CIBC Boosts Bonterra Energy (BNE) Price Target to C$16.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

TSE:BNE opened at C$14.69 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.26 and a 1-year high of C$23.07.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.20 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

In related news, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,085,500.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CIBC Boosts Bonterra Energy (BNE) Price Target to C$16.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bonterra-energy-bne-price-target-raised-to-c16-00-at-cibc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.