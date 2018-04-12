Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

TSE:BNE opened at C$14.69 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.07.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on BNE. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

In other news, insider George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.12 per share, with a total value of C$211,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,085,500 in the last three months.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

