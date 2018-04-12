BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) Market Capitalization Tops $83.42 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 28th. BOScoin has a market cap of $83.42 million and approximately $344,525.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 50% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00843034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014375 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00176993 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061339 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00144015 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,350,256 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to buy BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOScoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.