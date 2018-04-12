Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 264,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,384. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1,284.88, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald acquired 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Morton III sold 35,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $541,981.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,255 shares of company stock valued at $507,486. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 80.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 59.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 27.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

