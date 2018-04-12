Boston Scientific (BSX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.04 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38,360.02, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $53,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,678,024.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,699. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 60,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/boston-scientific-bsx-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.