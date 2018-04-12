Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) Price Tops $0.0841

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and $304,024.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, IDEX, BigONE and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00806711 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00163258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,419,546 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

