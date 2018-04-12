BowsCoin (BSC) Price Up 11.1% Over Last 24 Hours

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One BowsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BowsCoin has traded flat against the dollar. BowsCoin has a total market cap of $41,878.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000670 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00032363 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BowsCoin Coin Profile

BowsCoin (CRYPTO:BSC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

BowsCoin Coin Trading

BowsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy BowsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BowsCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

