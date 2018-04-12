BOX (BOX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vetr raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.61 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 433.21% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. research analysts expect that BOX will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $121,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,248,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 325,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 601,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/box-box-upgraded-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.