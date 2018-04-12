BP (BP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 565 ($7.99) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Macquarie set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.77) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. S&P Global set a GBX 540 ($7.63) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 505 ($7.14) to GBX 535 ($7.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 551.84 ($7.80).

BP opened at GBX 505.90 ($7.15) on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 436.95 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £310.70 ($439.15).

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

