RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) CFO Buys $12,240.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) CFO Brent Robert Rystrom bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,198.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Robert Rystrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Brent Robert Rystrom bought 5,873 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,280.93.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a human food ingredient, functional food ingredient, packaged functional food and animal nutrition company. The Company is focused on processing and marketing of nutrient dense products derived from raw rice, an underutilized by-product of the rice milling industry. The Company has two operating segments.

