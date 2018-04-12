Brian Daly Acquires 5,100 Shares of Conn’s (CONN) Stock

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly acquired 5,100 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,591.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $867.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.67 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,452,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $6,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 37,046.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brian Daly Acquires 5,100 Shares of Conn’s (CONN) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/brian-daly-acquires-5100-shares-of-conns-conn-stock.html.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.