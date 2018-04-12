Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Earns News Impact Score of 0.05

Headlines about Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridge Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.022723666621 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDGE shares. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 target price on Bridge Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $651.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,290 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $914,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy acquired 6,200 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $207,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,345.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,913 shares of company stock worth $1,585,459. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bridge-bancorp-bdge-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-05.html.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.