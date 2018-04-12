British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 5,800 ($81.98) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($84.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,610 ($79.29) to GBX 5,185 ($73.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($84.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($83.39) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,800 ($67.84) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,542.19 ($78.33).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 4,220 ($59.65) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 4,064 ($57.44) and a one year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($79.77).

In related news, insider Richard Burrows acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,236 ($59.87) per share, for a total transaction of £169,440 ($239,491.17). Also, insider Naresh Sethi sold 13,597 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,943 ($55.73), for a total value of £536,129.71 ($757,780.51).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

