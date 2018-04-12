BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,026 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,776.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

