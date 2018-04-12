BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.29 Million Holdings in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ServiceNow by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,263.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $16,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 19,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $3,087,451.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,308 shares of company stock valued at $76,422,398. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $166.50 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $84.03 and a twelve month high of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,456.88, a P/E ratio of -158.57, a PEG ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $546.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

