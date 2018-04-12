Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Centene worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,939,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,209,000 after buying an additional 616,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,889,000 after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Centene by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,775,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,021,000 after purchasing an additional 502,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Shares of CNC opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,680.55, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $911,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-9-96-million-holdings-in-centene-corp-cnc-updated-updated.html.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.