BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.53 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 615.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,669.18, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $35.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Michael C. Kaufmann sold 18,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $1,373,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Morrison sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,891,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,073. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

