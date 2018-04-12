Ellington Management Group LLC Has $208,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Ellington Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.20. 583,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,645. The company has a market cap of $12,616.15, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In other news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $880,639.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $2,793,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,298,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock worth $15,985,048. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

