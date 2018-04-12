Reviewing Broadwind Energy (BWEN) and Its Competitors

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Nonferrous foundries (castings)” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Broadwind Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Nonferrous foundries (castings)” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “Nonferrous foundries (castings)” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadwind Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Broadwind Energy Competitors 13 24 25 0 2.19

Broadwind Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.84%. As a group, “Nonferrous foundries (castings)” companies have a potential upside of 66.17%. Given Broadwind Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadwind Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy $146.79 million -$3.64 million -5.33 Broadwind Energy Competitors $559.37 million $21.79 million 4.32

Broadwind Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broadwind Energy. Broadwind Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadwind Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.86, meaning that their average share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadwind Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy -2.48% -11.48% -6.99% Broadwind Energy Competitors -5.97% -18.63% -9.26%

Summary

Broadwind Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Company’s Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers for wind turbines, specifically the large and heavier wind towers that are designed for multiple megawatt (MW) wind turbines. The Company’s Gearing segment engineers, builds and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel and other industrial applications. Within the United States wind energy industry, it provides products and services to wind turbine manufacturers. It also provides precision gearing and specialty weldments to a range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.