Brokerages Anticipate E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for E. W. Scripps’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). E. W. Scripps posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow E. W. Scripps.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

SSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,136,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,031,000 after purchasing an additional 715,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,329,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

SSP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 265,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $937.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.00. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. E. W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

