Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $468.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Hunter III purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $30,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,754.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $511,551 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE EPC) traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,823. The company has a market cap of $2,518.99, a PE ratio of -118.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Edgewell Personal Care declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/brokerages-anticipate-edgewell-personal-care-co-epc-to-announce-1-20-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.