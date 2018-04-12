Brokerages Anticipate FGL Holdings (FG) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FGL’s rating score has improved by 44.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FGL an industry rank of 37 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. FGL has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

