Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Horizon Pharma reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS set a $20.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of Horizon Pharma stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 2,350,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,303.06, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Horizon Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/brokerages-anticipate-horizon-pharma-plc-hznp-to-post-0-11-eps-updated.html.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.