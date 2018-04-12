Brokerages Anticipate ICF (ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. ICF reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $321.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.52 million. ICF had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of ICF in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 150,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1,134.01, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ICF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. ICF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 16,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $976,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,840. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ICF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in ICF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ICF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About ICF

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

