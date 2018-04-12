Brokerages Anticipate LSC Communications (LKSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $861.02 Million

Brokerages predict that LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) will post $861.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $853.80 million and the highest is $868.23 million. LSC Communications posted sales of $821.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year sales of $861.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

LSC Communications stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 312,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,211. The stock has a market cap of $514.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.04. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

