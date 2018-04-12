Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 109,530 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,666.09, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

