Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

TCMD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 60,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,191. The stock has a market cap of $600.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.42. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan Davis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $167,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,716 shares of company stock worth $8,417,123. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10,882.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/brokerages-anticipate-tactile-systems-technology-inc-tcmd-will-post-earnings-of-0-13-per-share.html.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.