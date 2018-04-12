Brokerages Expect 2U Inc (TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $91.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.30 million. 2U posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $91.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.25 million to $401.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $532.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $533.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 2U from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $3,990,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $399,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,853,085 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in 2U by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.83. 469,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,889. The company has a market cap of $4,220.43, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. 2U has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

