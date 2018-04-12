Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy (AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report $187.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. Advanced Energy posted sales of $149.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy will report full-year sales of $187.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $770.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $810.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ AEIS) traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,987. Advanced Energy has a 52 week low of $61.97 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,804.53, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,177,000 after buying an additional 88,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

