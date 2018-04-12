Brokerages Expect Aecom (ACM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.97 billion. Aecom posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Aecom to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $196,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob J. Routs sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $240,092.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,651. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 320,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Aecom by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Aecom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 583,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,835.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Aecom has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

