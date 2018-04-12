Brokerages Expect Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.48). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 38,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,827. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

