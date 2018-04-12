Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.49. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Argus dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.53. 372,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,077. The company has a market capitalization of $9,319.38, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $93.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.89%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

