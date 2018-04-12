Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 21,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $2,495,291.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $639,418.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,863.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,409 shares of company stock worth $18,288,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 730,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,304. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,193.73, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

