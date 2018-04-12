Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) to Post $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,247,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,586,000 after buying an additional 1,338,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,268,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,769,000 after buying an additional 1,083,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,938,000 after buying an additional 969,591 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,647,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,991,000 after buying an additional 653,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,395,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,988,000 after buying an additional 481,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $108.91. 3,047,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,304. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44,271.50, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

About Crown Castle International

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

