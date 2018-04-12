Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.12. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $281.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.74 million.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $83.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $124,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $793,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,535.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $5,388,931. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. 1,135,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,041. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,632.52, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 82.98%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

