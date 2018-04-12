Brokerages Expect MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) to Announce -$1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $152.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, SVP Jon Marc Wigginton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynn Cilinski sold 23,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $599,414.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 619.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 415,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. 228,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,484. The firm has a market cap of $972.25, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 2.46. MacroGenics has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $32.74.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

