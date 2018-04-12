Brokerages Expect Novavax (NVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 583,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 85,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Novavax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Novavax by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,909,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.38. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

