Brokerages Expect O2Micro International (OIIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). O2Micro International reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Friday. 13,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,471. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 627,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 163,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

