Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post $668.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.80 million and the lowest is $655.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $557.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $668.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.70 million. OneMain had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.04%. OneMain’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 373,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,065.41, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.75. OneMain has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $36.32.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments: Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

