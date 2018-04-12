Brokerages Expect Vericel (VCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. Vericel posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. Vericel had a negative net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 341,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $351.64, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 3.18. Vericel has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vericel by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States.

