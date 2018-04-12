Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) to Post $0.33 EPS

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vishay Precision Group’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 121,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,641. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $422.65, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

