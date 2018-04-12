Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $250,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,328.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,370. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,333.28, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

