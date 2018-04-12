Brokerages Set American Railcar Industries (ARII) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ARII has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Railcar Industries stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 43,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.41, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. American Railcar Industries has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 6.15%. American Railcar Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. analysts predict that American Railcar Industries will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

