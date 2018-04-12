Brokerages Set AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS) Price Target at $20.60

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $683,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,534,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 93.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 37.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 23.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 61.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 47,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

